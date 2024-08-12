Assam CM Defends USTM Comments, Alleges Conspiracy To Destroy Education System

Earlier on August 7, while addressing the convocation ceremony of Assam Forest Protection Corps constables, Sarma said, "The drains of the metropolis cannot drain water so fast; then, in this situation, there may be a problem of artificial flooding on one or two days in a year. 25 per cent of the total rainfall of the year has happened in the last two days. The main reason for the water coming from Meghalaya is the University of Science and Technology (USTM). They have established the university by encircling a mountain and cutting on it. During the establishment of this university, there was a need to oppose the Assam government. Along with this, a DPS was also established, taking advantage of the geographical advantage near Guwahati by cutting the mountains. I will talk to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya about this."