Assam CM Defends USTM Comments, Alleges Conspiracy To Destroy Education System

Defending his previous comments on the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged a conspiracy to destroy education in the state.
He drew parallels between his statements on the university and what former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had said in blaming Jorabat for the recurring floods in Guwahati.
"When I spoke about Meghalaya University of Science and Technology (USTM), everyone criticised me. But earlier, Tarun Gogoi had said that Jorabat is the main reason for floods in Guwahati," Sarma stated.
He claimed verbal attack by the Congress including Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi for mentioning USTM.
Questioning the geographical factors, the Chief Minister asked, "Why did the hills cut towards Guwahati and not towards Meghalaya? Is this not flood jihad?"
Moreover, Sarma alleged a "big conspiracy" was going on to undermine the education system in the state.
This comes after a press conference on Friday during which the Assam Chief Minister had claimed that USTM had been waging a "flood jihad" by demolishing the hills around its campus to construct new structures, which contributed to waterlogging in Guwahati.
Sarma posted satellite images of Meghalaya's Greater Jorabat Hills on X stating, "After the recent flash floods in Guwahati, we have gone through satellite images of Meghalaya's Greater Jorabat Hills, located 6-7 kms from the city. The deforestation where USTM University is located is self-explanatory. But my concern is not just the area near USTM. Below is a time lapse video of the destruction in other regions of the Greater Jorabat Hills in Meghalaya. It also explains how a cloud burst here leads to rapid floods in Guwahati, like the one recently. We will work with Meghalaya Govt to protect our shared habitats."
Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised Sarma on X writing, "Can someone stop the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa, from his jihad of repeated nonsense? It is simply an exaggerated cover up for his failures and scams."
Earlier on August 7, while addressing the convocation ceremony of Assam Forest Protection Corps constables, Sarma said, "The drains of the metropolis cannot drain water so fast; then, in this situation, there may be a problem of artificial flooding on one or two days in a year. 25 per cent of the total rainfall of the year has happened in the last two days. The main reason for the water coming from Meghalaya is the University of Science and Technology (USTM). They have established the university by encircling a mountain and cutting on it. During the establishment of this university, there was a need to oppose the Assam government. Along with this, a DPS was also established, taking advantage of the geographical advantage near Guwahati by cutting the mountains. I will talk to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya about this."