USTM Rebuts Assam CM's 'Flood Jihad' Claim, Says Campus Impact is 'Minuscule'

Chief Minister Sarma had accused USTM of engaging in what he termed a ‘flood jihad,’ alleging that the university had demolished hills on its campus to construct new buildings, resulting in large-scale waterlogging in Guwahati. His comments came in the wake of heavy rainfall in Guwahati since Monday, which led to severe flooding in areas near USTM, including Jorabat, the city’s eastern entry point, where waterlogged streets reached waist level.