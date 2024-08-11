USTM Rebuts Assam CM's 'Flood Jihad' Claim, Says Campus Impact is 'Minuscule'

In response to accusations from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), has contributed to severe waterlogging in Guwahati, the university has firmly refuted the claims. USTM stated that its campus accounts for only a 'minuscule portion' of the water that flows into downstream areas like Jorabat.
The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), located in the 9th Mile area of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on the outskirts of Guwahati, issued a statement on Saturday, clarifying that all construction on its campus was carried out with the necessary permissions from the Meghalaya government.
Chief Minister Sarma had accused USTM of engaging in what he termed a ‘flood jihad,’ alleging that the university had demolished hills on its campus to construct new buildings, resulting in large-scale waterlogging in Guwahati. His comments came in the wake of heavy rainfall in Guwahati since Monday, which led to severe flooding in areas near USTM, including Jorabat, the city’s eastern entry point, where waterlogged streets reached waist level.
In its statement, USTM emphasized its credentials, noting that it is a NAAC ‘A’ accredited university and a recognized Green Campus, which aligns with the priorities of NAAC, a body under the Ministry of Education. The university highlighted its initiatives in green technologies, including water harvesting, groundwater recharging, and solar power generation.
USTM asserted that its campus occupies only a small portion of the Baridua area leading to Jorabat and that it actively enhances green cover through afforestation drives, planting trees in and around its premises. The university also noted that it has water harvesting systems and five large natural reservoirs for storing rainwater.
Addressing the Assam CM's remarks that 90% of USTM’s students and teachers are from Assam, and that ceasing their attendance would halt the destruction of hills, USTM responded by pointing out that it currently hosts almost 6,000 students and employs 1,500 faculty and staff from across the Northeast, with a significant number from Assam.
The university's response seeks to counter the accusations, presenting itself as a responsible institution with a commitment to sustainability and regional development, while dismissing claims that its operations significantly contribute to Guwahati’s waterlogging issues.