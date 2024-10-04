Assam CM Demands Strict Action Against Drug-Linked Politicians

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a rally in Haryana’s Sonipat on Thursday where he urged strong measures against politicians linked to the drug trade.
He highlighted the Assam government's rigorous efforts to combat drug trafficking, revealing that suspects have disclosed plans to transport narcotics to Haryana and Punjab.
"Every day, we (the Assam government) recover heroin, ganja, or similar substances. When we interrogate where these substances are being taken, they say they are transporting them to Punjab and Haryana. A large market for these substances has opened in Punjab and Haryana," he said.
The Chief Minister urged the public to take decisive action to ensure that anyone associated with drug activities is barred from entering politics.
"You all know who these people are. In the last three and a half years, our police have apprehended or eliminated over 200 such individuals. I request you all that anyone involved in such activities should never be allowed to enter politics," he added.
Further, CM Sarma also criticized Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his "Before the Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi came to Haryana and said, 'We will protect the Constitution.' Now, he doesn't even talk about the Constitution. A few days ago, he went to America and said they would remove SC, ST, and OBC reservations when the time comes. We questioned him on that," he remarked
He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance during a meeting in Jharkhand, stating that reservations would remain intact under the BJP's governance. "Yesterday in Jharkhand, PM Modi assured that reservations will not be abolished in the country as long as the BJP is in power," he stated.
Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Palwal, CM Sarma took aim at Congress for failing to deliver on its promise of providing Rs 1,500 to women in Himachal Pradesh.
"The Congress party makes numerous promises to the people of Haryana. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi promised women in Himachal Pradesh that they would transfer Rs 1,500 into their accounts after forming the government. They have not fulfilled that promise, whereas BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam have kept their commitments," he said.
Haryana is preparing for elections on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with vote counting scheduled for October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 40 seats, while Congress secured 30.