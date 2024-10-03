"Rahul Gandhi Is A Baby", Himanta Biswa Sarma's Fresh Jibe

In a fresh jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked the former Congress President claiming that he is still a baby and imagines himself as a phantom.
CM Sarma made these remarks on the sidelines of a canvassing event in Jharkhand, reigniting the long-standing political feud between the two leaders.
He said, "Rahul Gandhi is still a baby. He thinks he is a phantom. Perhaps he used to see a lot of comics at home. He should continue to watch cartoon movies at home."
This isn’t the first time the Assam Chief Minister has targeted Rahul Gandhi with sharp personal comments. Their rivalry goes back to Sarma's departure from the Congress in 2015, when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being overlooked by the Congress leadership for a more prominent role. Sarma has since risen in prominence within the BJP, becoming one of the party's key faces in the Northeast and assuming the role of Chief Minister of Assam in 2021.
The bitterness between the two leaders deepened when Sarma, once considered a close aide of the Gandhi family, openly criticized the Congress' leadership style, attributing his departure to Rahul Gandhi's lack of engagement with party leaders. Sarma has repeatedly referred to his former association with the Congress as an era of "family-centric politics," contrasting it with his vision for Assam under the BJP's governance.
Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has maintained his criticism of the BJP's leadership in Assam and Sarma's political shift. The ongoing feud between the two leaders has often spilled into public exchanges like this one, reflecting the broader ideological clash between the Congress and the BJP in Assam and beyond.
As Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to assert his dominance in Assam’s political landscape, his remarks against Rahul Gandhi serve as a reminder of the personal and political battles that shape India's regional and national politics.