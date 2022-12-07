Assam CM Condoles Demise of Lt Gen KC Panchanathan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of the Indian Army’s 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan who died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “I am in a state of shock at the demise of Indian Army’s 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan. Having known him well and interacted many times, I found him an exemplary officer & wonderful human being. Such a terrible loss. My heartfelt condolences.”

The Lt Gen, who held various prestigious post during his service, died due to cardiac arrest in Shillong.

The last rites will be performed on December 8 at the Happy Valley crematorium in Shillong.