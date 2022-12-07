MCD Polls: AAP Crosses Halfway Majority Ending BJP’s 15-Year Rule

Crossing the halfway majority in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Wednesay, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) uprooted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 15 year long rule in the city’s civic body.

As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission, AAP secured 126 wards out of 250 so far. Meanwhile, BJP who has been ruling the civic body since 2007, managed to win only 97 seats with the party leading on 6 seats till 2 pm, therefore facing a defeat in the polls after 15 years.

Way earlier than the final results were declared, celebrations started at the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital after the trends showed that the party is set to take over the MCD from the BJP.

The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hour initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.

Both the parties held on to hope as the counting began at 8 am, with the BJP claiming to win the elections for the fourth time, while the AAP exuded confidence in winning the elections.

"The BJP has got the answer today that the people of Delhi vote for those who work, and not for the ones who defame. The BJP fielded its MPs, Ministers, CBI and ED, but the people of Delhi still voted for the AAP. The people have given a befitting reply to the BJP for the allegations that it levelled against Kejriwal. We will make Delhi the most beautiful city in the world," Raghav Chadha said earlier.

The high-decibel battle which was fought in the election campaign ahead of the polling on December 4, witnessed the claims and counter-claims by both parties (BJP, AAP) of winning the elections, however, it all boiled down to December 7 when the outcome of the election was revealed.