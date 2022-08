Security forces apprehended an active cadre of Manipur's proscribed militant outfit Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday.

The Cachar Police had launched search operations to apprehend the wanted cadre of the outfit.

After conducting searches across the district, the police arrested the cadre from a rented house in Meherpur.

The arrested person has been identified as Gandum Rongmai, hailing from Jirighat at the Assam-Manipur border.