National Film Awards: Film on Aaranyak’s Role in Reviving Manas Bags Best Environment Film

The non-feature film, ‘Manah Aru Manuh’ (Manas and People) had bagged the Best Environment Film award at the prestigious 68th National Film Awards announced by the Directorate of Film Festivals on Friday.

The film was made by the Directorate of Manas National Park and Aaranyak, a wildlife conservation organisation based in Guwahati.

CEO of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar congratulated the entire team, the Manas National Park authority, and the NGOs working in the landscape. While Dr Bibhuti P Lahkar, who is a veteran working in Manas and Aaranyak’s Administrator of Manas Landscape, deliberated the vision of Aaranyak's future initiatives for wildlife conservation and livelihood development in the region.

Aaranyak also expressed gratitude to Dip Bhuyan, the director and Dr. Jayanta Kumar Sarma, Associate Director of the film and his team for the beautiful presentation of the film.

The Manas National Park is a high-value conservation landscape, accorded with the status of UNESCO World Heritage, a Biosphere Reserve, a Tiger as well as an Elephant Reserve and a National Park. It harbours a rich biodiversity including 28 globally threatened species of mammals, 37 threatened species of birds and more than 600 floral species. It provides ecosystem services to the entire region in the form of potable water, and clean air.

Nonetheless, the social upheaval during the late 1980s smothered much of the conservation activities. With restoration of governance almost two decades ago, the conservation actions gained momentum.

Aaranyak has been working in the Manas landscape since then focusing on wildlife research and local community engagement to safeguard biodiversity and human well-being, and contributed significantly in revival of Manas.