PM Modi Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters Virtually At Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations at Rashtriya Rozgar Mela saying that India's economic growth is paving opportunities for the youth across all sectors.
The prime minister was addressing the event via video conferencing during which he said that sectors like pharma and automobile are growing at a fast pace.
He said, "The pharma sector is growing at a fast pace and it will create huge job opportunities in the coming days...The automobile industry is also growing very fast. Both these industries (Pharma and automobile industry) are going to further develop in the coming days."
"The tourism sector is likely to contribute over Rs 20 lakh crore to the Indian economy by 2030, creating 13-14 crore new job opportunities for the youth," added PM Modi.
PM Modi continued saying that India will become one of the world's top three economies in this decade. "When I give this guarantee, I will do that with full responsibility," he said.
It may be noted that the Rozgar Mela is being held at 45 locations across India. Through this event, the ministry of home affairs has recruited personnel in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Narcotics control Bureau (NCB) in addition to Delhi Police.
The new recruits have been selected from across the country and will be joining various positions like Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non–General Duty Cadre Posts in various organisations under the home ministry.
The PM termed the new appointees as ‘Amrit Rakshaks’ and urged them to continue enhancing their abilities.
He said, "I congratulate all those who have got the appointment letters today. I call them 'Amrit Rakshaks' because those who are getting appointment letters today will be serving the nation over the next 25 years and will be protecting the countrymen as well."
PM Modi continued by saying that the government has made several changes in the recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open new avenues for the youth including option of giving test in more languages.
He cited example of Uttar Pradesh and said that better law and order situation leads to more investment.
The newly inducted appointees will have opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 673 e-learning courses have been made available in ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.
The Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh was also present and addressed the event.