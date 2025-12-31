Assam CM Distributes Cheques Under Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan to 33,861 Women in Boko

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today distributed cheques under the “Mahila Udyamita” scheme to women beneficiaries across the Boko six-assembly constituency. A total of 33,861 women received ₹10,000 each at a grand event held at Gandhi Maidan in Boko.

The ceremony saw a massive turnout, with thousands of women from Boko, Bangao, and Samaria blocks gathering from early morning to receive the scheme benefits. The program was attended by several dignitaries, including Tonkeshwar Rava, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Minister Ashok Singhal, and other prominent leaders.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister also announced that in the newly formed Boko-Saigao constituency, the BJP alliance candidate will contest the 2026 Assembly elections on the lotus symbol.

The initiative is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to empower women and provide financial support to encourage entrepreneurship and self-reliance among women in Assam.

