‘Jati, Mati, Bheti at Stake’: Assam CM's Message Ahead of 2026 Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed serious concern over what he described as a rapid rise in the number of Bangladeshi Muslims in the state, saying it poses a threat to the existence of indigenous Assamese people.

Speaking at the BJP’s state executive meeting at the Srimanta Sankardev Auditorium in Kalakshetra, CM Sarma claimed that by the 2027 census, the population of Bangladeshi Muslims in Assam could touch 40 per cent. “In my lifetime, I have seen this number rise from 21 per cent to 40 per cent,” he said.

The Chief Minister warned that if Assam loses its “jati, mati and bheti” (identity, land and roots), having MPs or MLAs would mean nothing. “Once their population reaches 40 per cent, they will decide the outcome of every Assembly seat,” he added.

CM Sarma alleged that a Congress spokesperson had already demanded 48 Assembly seats for Muslims and warned that such demands could later extend to seeking a Chief Minister from a particular community.

Claiming that the BJP has stood firmly with indigenous people, CM Sarma said no previous government had carried out eviction drives on over 1.45 lakh bighas of land allegedly occupied by illegal immigrants. He also said earlier governments had never pushed back foreigners directly from the border.

“This is a fight for survival, either we remain, or they do,” the Chief Minister said, adding that many Assamese were forced to leave their land over the past 75 years. He claimed that whenever eviction drives begin, people now leave such areas on their own.

The Chief Minister further alleged that attempts are being made to create unrest in Assam after sensing that the BJP could return to power for a third term. “In this fight for civilisation, BJP is the only party standing firm,” he said.

He also criticised attempts to mix historical and cultural figures, saying comparisons between Sankardev and Azan Fakir or Lachit Borphukan and Bagh Hazarika weaken Assam’s history. “Assam has Sankar–Madhav, not Sankar–Ajan,” he said, while adding that Ajan Fakir has his own respected place.

The Chief Minister said elections should not be fought for posts like minister or MLA, but to protect the Assamese people. “Every election ahead will be a fight for civilisation for BJP,” he said.

“We will fight, and we will win,” he asserted, expressing confidence that the BJP enjoys strong public support.

The Chief Minsiter urged indigenous people and ‘Sanatanis’ to vote for the BJP, claiming it is the only path left to protect the future of the Assamese community.

