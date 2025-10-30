Assam: CM Distributes Financial Aid to 27,000 Women in Sadiya

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed financial assistance to as many as 27,573 women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhijan (MMUA) during a massive public event held at the playground of Chapakhowa Higher Secondary School in Sadiya.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques of rupees 10,000 each to the beneficiaries, marking a major push towards women’s economic empowerment in the state. The beneficiaries included 12,002 women from the Sadiya Development Block, 14,341 from Saikhowa Development Block, and 1,230 from the urban areas of the constituency.

Following the distribution ceremony, Dr. Sarma visited the historic Dangari Baitho Temple, where he offered prayers.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the remarkable progress of Self Help Groups(SHGs) across Assam, stating that women’s SHGs in the state have collectively secured loans worth over 21,000 crore, placing Assam among the top-performing states in India in this sector.

“Assam’s women have earned recognition at the national level for their resilience, entrepreneurship, and contribution to society,” Dr. Sarma said, adding that the idea of turning Assam’s women into “Lakhpati Baideus” was conceived on the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To illustrate the government’s vision for women-led development, the Chief Minister cited the story of a woman from Sonowal village in Sadiya, who has become a symbol of self-reliance and community leadership through her entrepreneurial journey.

Dr. Sarma explained that the Mahila Udyamita Abhijan will be implemented in three phases:

In the first phase, each beneficiary receives 10,000 to start or expand a small business.

Upon successful utilization and documentation, the government will provide 25,000 in the second phase.

The third phase will extend 50,000 to deserving and consistent performers.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the financial aid under the "Lakhpati Baideu" scheme would depend on the number of children a beneficiary has — an idea meant to encourage responsible family planning and economic stability.

He also took a veiled swipe at the Opposition, asserting that while some choose to criticize the government’s welfare policies, the Assam government under the BJP continues to focus on real empowerment, economic growth, and dignity for women.

