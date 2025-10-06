Assam Launches ‘Shraddhanjali Scheme’ for Dignified Repatriation of Deceased Citizens

In a compassionate move to support bereaved families, the Assam government has launched the ‘Shraddhanjali Scheme’ to ensure the dignified return of the mortal remains of individuals from Assam who pass away outside the state.

Conceptualised under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to stand by families during their hour of grief. The scheme was formally inaugurated today at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, with all details made available on the Seva Setu portal.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister stated:

"From now on, sons and daughters of Assam who pass away due to unforeseen circumstances outside the State will have a dignified farewell in their motherland. We are launching the #Shraddhanjali scheme to ensure dignified repatriation of the deceased."

The scheme aims to provide timely support for the repatriation process, ensuring that families do not face undue hardship during difficult times. Before the formal launch, the government had already facilitated the dignified return of 24 individuals this year.

The initiative primarily benefits students, professionals, and others travelling outside Assam. The scheme will not be applicable to individuals who go for treatment in other parts of the country and are financially capable of bearing their own medical expenses.

In cases of accidents or unnatural deaths, where legal support is required, the Assam Police will provide necessary assistance. If needed, police personnel will be deployed outside the state to support families during such circumstances.

Highlighting its immediate impact, the Assam government recently facilitated the return of the mortal remains of nine workers who died in Tamil Nadu, and provided Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased as immediate financial assistance.

