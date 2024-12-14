Assam CM Distributes Grants and Relief to Beneficiaries in Golaghat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed grants and relief to eligible beneficiaries under various schemes in Golaghat district.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, "Today we distributed 'No Dues Certificate' to more than 5000 women of Golaghat district who took loans from microfinance but weren't able to return the loan amount. We also distributed flood relief grants to more than 2000 families and we have given seed funds of Rs 40,000 to around 200 women. A few days back, Atul Bora (Assam Agriculture Minister) distributed scooters, bicycles, and the Anundoram Barooah award among the students in Golaghat and Ajanta Neog (State Finance Minister) was also present on the occasion."

He further emphasized that under the "12 days of Development" programme, numerous families in the Golaghat district have benefited.

"On December 15, we will give ration cards to those who haven't ration cards. From December 15 to 28 we will take the initiative of selecting the beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme," the Assam Chief Minister added.

Taking to platform 'X', Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Nari Sashaktikaran is not just a slogan but the cornerstone of our Governance. In the ongoing #12DaysOfDevelopment we are distributing No Due Certificates to lakhs of women borrowers by clearing their debt and making them creditworthy. This will have a multiplier effect on the economy as more women entrepreneurs will be able to set up and expand their business, create employment opportunities and drive growth at the grassroots. A development model powered by Nari Shakti, a dream of Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji , will enable to realise our dream of a #ViksitAssam,"