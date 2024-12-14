Assam CM Reviews Major Development Projects in Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently visited Jorhat to review the progress of several important development projects that aim to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and cultural heritage in the region.

One of the key projects CM Sarma focused on was the Maidam and Cultural Complex, which is being developed as a tribute to Assam’s rich history and cultural heritage. The complex will include various modern facilities such as a collection center, an auditorium, and an indoor stadium.

CM Sarma expressed his confidence that the project will be ready by 2025 and encouraged officials to work efficiently to meet the deadline.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan, a historic warrior from Assam who defeated the Mughal forces in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. The Maidam complex, in many ways, will honor such historical figures and preserve the region’s proud legacy.

In addition to the cultural project, CM Sarma reviewed the progress of the railway flyover near Jorhat Medical College, which is part of a Rs 57.3 crore infrastructure initiative. With 88 percent of the work already completed, the flyover is expected to open for public use by February 2025. This project will help ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the area.

He also announced that the Baruah Chariali Flyover in Jorhat is expected to be ready by December 2025.

The Chief Minister’s visit also included a tour of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where he discussed plans to build a new Super Speciality Block to provide advanced healthcare services. He also highlighted the need for additional facilities, such as paying cabins, to improve the hospital experience for patients.

Throughout his visit, CM Sarma was accompanied by key figures including Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, MLAs Hitendra Nath Goswami, Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Rupjyoti Kurmi, and senior government officials.

