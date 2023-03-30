Assam CM Distributes Incentives Worth Rs 64 Cr To 370 Tea Gardens

Under provisions of the Assam Tea Industry Special Incentive Scheme 2020, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday ceremonially distributed incentives worth Rs 64 crore to 370 tea gardens at an event in Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Through its Assam Tea Industry Special Incentive Scheme 2020, the state provides Rs 7 kg per kg as a subsidy for the production of orthodox and specialized tea, even if it is consumed domestically, not exported.

Speaking at the event, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “From the next financial year, state government has decided to increase the subsidy of orthodox tea from Rs 7 per kg to Rs 10 per kg. However, we have made another dispensation only for this year in wake of the 200 years of Tea industry of Assam. This year we will give Rs 12 per kg but subsequently, in next year, the Rs 2 will be withdrawn and we will stabilize at Rs 10 per kg as subsidy.”

The chief minister also stated that Assam economy’s basic backbone is the tea industry, however, the industry is going through a period of crisis, and at the same time, almost 70 lakhs people are directly or indirectly dependent on tea.

“It is the important for the government of Assam to see the health of tea industry remain good so that the interests of workers are protected. We are primarily concern with the health of the tea workers; we are primarily concern with the welfare of tea workers, and that is why we thought this incentive schemes will help to stabilize the tea industry and the life of the tea workers,” added the chief minister.

Notably, the state government had earmarked almost Rs 550 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the state government has kick-started yearlong preparations to celebrate the 200 years of Assam tea, which coincides with the year 2023, grandly.

The government had proposed to organize road shows in major cities across the country as well as abroad to promote Assam Tea as a brand and showcase the rich socio-cultural heritage of tea garden communities.