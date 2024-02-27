Assam CM Distributes Land Pattas to 11,483 Beneficiaries Under Mission Basundhara 2.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday presided over a significant event in Dhakuakhana Legislative Constituency (LAC) in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, where he took part in the distribution of land pattas to 11,483 eligible beneficiaries as part of Mission Basundhara 2.0.
This initiative, aimed at providing land rights to indigenous communities, underscores the government's commitment to ensuring a dignified existence for these groups. CM Sarma highlighted the challenges faced by non-tribal indigenous communities due to restrictive regulations in tribal belts, which Mission Basundhara 2.0 seeks to address.
Notably, out of 20,419 applicants from Lakhimpur district, Bihpuria LAC had 1,253, Ranganadi LAC had 1,352, Nawboicha LAC had 3,244, Lakhimpur LAC had 3,087 land pattas, while the remainder were from Dhakuakhana LAC. CM Sarma emphasized the substantial benefits that communities in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts have gained from this mission.
Looking ahead, the Chief Minister outlined plans for Mission Basundhara 3.0, which will focus on allotting land pattas to both institutions and individuals, with relaxed rules to minimize rejections.
"The current government in the state is doing everything in its capacity to see that promises that were made during elections campaigns were being fulfilled without undue delay. The government was on its way to fulfilling the promise of recruiting 1-lakh youths into services of the Government of Assam," the Assam Chief Minister further said.
CM Sarma articulated his vision for Assam's transformation into a top-performing state, emphasizing the importance of fostering a strong work culture over protest culture. He expressed confidence in societal cooperation to achieve these ambitious goals.
"In order to fulfil this aim, there is needed to embrace work-culture while at the same time shedding 'andolan culture' by the residents of the state," he said.
The event saw the presence of distinguished dignitaries such as Member of Parliament Pradan Barua, Member of Legislative Assembly Naba Kumar Doley, and Chairman of Mising Autonomous Council Sunil Pegu, underscoring the significance of the occasion.