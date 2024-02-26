Assam Assembly Budget Session Concludes

As many as 15 bills were tabled, along with the state budget during the Assam Assembly Budget session that concluded on Monday (February 26).
Out of the 15 bills, six were newly tabled, while the remaining nine were amendment bills.
On the final day of the budget session of the Assam Assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a fiery reply, reprimanded the opposition for standing behind the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act,1935, which was recently repealed.
Responding to criticism from the Opposition parties, CM Sarma stated in the House that the Bill will be repealed since it is a step toward banning child marriage.
"Till I am alive, I won't allow child marriage to happen in Assam," he told in the house.
Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected the AIUDF's adjournment motion to discuss the Cabinet decision. The Congress maintained that adjustments might have been made to the original Bill without eliminating it entirely. Congress stormed out of the House for ten minutes in protest over the Cabinet's decision. AIUDF MPs initially yelled slogans and stormed into the House Well, where they squatted for more than five minutes. They later walked out as the Speaker continued to complete the House's designated business. The opposition CPI(M) representative and the lone Independent MLA, however, remained in the House.
Meanwhile, the Assam Assembly also passed legislation, banning non-scientific healing practices in the state. The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, which aims to prevent traditional healing done with ulterior motives, was passed on the final day of the budget session.
Earlier, on February 12, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog tabled the state budget for the 2024-25 fiscal.
On the first day of the Assam Assembly Budget session that began on February 5, two important bills were tabled. On behalf of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika tabled the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) bill, 2024, while Jayanta Mallabaruah presented the Assam Tourism (development and registration) bill, 2024.