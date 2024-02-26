Assam Assembly Budget Session Concludes

Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected the AIUDF's adjournment motion to discuss the Cabinet decision. The Congress maintained that adjustments might have been made to the original Bill without eliminating it entirely. Congress stormed out of the House for ten minutes in protest over the Cabinet's decision. AIUDF MPs initially yelled slogans and stormed into the House Well, where they squatted for more than five minutes. They later walked out as the Speaker continued to complete the House's designated business. The opposition CPI(M) representative and the lone Independent MLA, however, remained in the House.