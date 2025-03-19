Assam CM Distributes PMAY-G Sanction Letters to 3.88 Lakh Beneficiaries

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the distribution of 3,88,358 sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), marking a significant step towards the state’s goal of ‘Housing for All.’

Advertisment

At a central function held in Rampur, Palashbari, in Kamrup district, Sarma ceremoniously handed over sanction letters to 10 beneficiaries. As part of the initiative, the first instalment of Rs 37,500 will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, enabling them to begin construction of their pucca houses.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring affordable housing for every economically disadvantaged family in Assam. “With the distribution of PMAY-G sanction letters, the state government has taken a decisive step to transform the vision of housing for all into reality,” Sarma stated.

He further outlined the state’s ambitious target of completing 26 lakh PMAY houses in the coming days, with provisions for an additional 15 lakh homes to ensure that every underprivileged individual in Assam has access to permanent housing.

To address concerns regarding excluded beneficiaries, Sarma announced the launch of an 'Awas Plus Survey' from March 17 to 26. Conducted by the government-appointed ‘Jeevika Sakhis,’ the survey will identify prospective beneficiaries to be included in the scheme.

The Chief Minister also urged citizens to remain cautious and not fall prey to middlemen, reiterating that the entire selection process is being carried out transparently and without any cost to the beneficiaries.