PM Modi to Launch Projects Over Rs 660 Cr Jharkhand on Sept 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various railway projects worth over Rs 660 crore in Jharkhand on September 15.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Madhupur Bye pass line in the Deoghar district and Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot in Hazaribag district. After completion, Madhupur Bypass line will facilitate in avoiding detention of trains on Howrah-Delhi mainline and will also help in reducing travel time between Giridih and Jasidih and Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot will help in facilitating maintenance of coaching stocks at this station.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling which is a part of Bondamunda-Ranchi single line section and part of Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations. The project will help in the increased mobility of Goods and Passenger traffic considerably. Apart from this, 04 Road under bridges(RUBs) shall also be dedicated to the nation for enhancing safety to common people.
Prime Minister will flag off six Vande Bharat trains which will improve the connectivity on Tatanagar – Patna; Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah; Brahmapur - Tatanagar; Gaya - Howrah; Deoghar – Varanasi and Rourkela - Howrah routes.
PM Modi will also distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries from Jharkhand. He will release the first instalment of assistance to the beneficiaries. He will then participate in the Griha Pravesh celebrations of 46,000 beneficiaries.