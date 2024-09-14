PM Modi to Launch Projects Over Rs 660 Cr Jharkhand on Sept 15

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling which is a part of Bondamunda-Ranchi single line section and part of Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations. The project will help in the increased mobility of Goods and Passenger traffic considerably. Apart from this, 04 Road under bridges(RUBs) shall also be dedicated to the nation for enhancing safety to common people.

Prime Minister will flag off six Vande Bharat trains which will improve the connectivity on Tatanagar – Patna; Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah; Brahmapur - Tatanagar; Gaya - Howrah; Deoghar – Varanasi and Rourkela - Howrah routes.