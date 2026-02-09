Assam CM Distributes Seed Capital to Over 10,000 Young Entrepreneurs Under CMAAA 2.0

In a significant push to promote entrepreneurship and self-reliance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 9 distributed the first tranche of seed capital under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA) 2.0. The ceremony, held in Dibrugarh, benefited 10,404 young entrepreneurs from Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Charaideo districts.

Advertisment

The distribution marks a key milestone in the state government’s wider initiative, which has identified nearly 75,000 potential entrepreneurs across Assam. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem that encourages young people to become job creators rather than job seekers.

“This initiative is an unprecedented state-led investment aimed at directly supporting aspiring entrepreneurs,” Sarma said, emphasising that CMAAA 2.0 is designed to empower local talent, drive inclusive growth, and strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship.

The CMAAA 2.0 programme provides selected youth-led enterprises with financial assistance, mentorship, and institutional support, ensuring that young innovators have the resources and guidance needed to succeed. The scheme is part of Assam’s broader vision of achieving an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) state by enabling sustainable, homegrown economic development.