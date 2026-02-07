Boost for Assam’s Youth as Govt Releases Rs 56 Crore Under CMAAA 2.0

In a significant boost to youth entrepreneurship, the Assam Government has released over Rs 56 crore as the first instalment of financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA) 2.0. The funds will benefit 5,572 young entrepreneurs in the Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts. The ceremonial disbursement took place at the Jyoti-Bishnu International Auditorium in Guwahati.

The initiative is part of Assam’s broader vision to encourage young people to start their own businesses and play an active role in strengthening the state’s economy. The government aims to turn youth into job creators rather than job seekers, offering a meaningful solution to unemployment.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the event, congratulated the beneficiaries and spoke about the scheme’s long-term goals. “The programme aims to empower 10 lakh youths in the coming years,” he said, highlighting the potential scale of the initiative across the state.

Since the launch of the Atmanirbhar Assam scheme, the state has already provided support to 1 lakh young people, helping them transition into entrepreneurship. Officials say this multi-pronged approach not only addresses unemployment but also creates a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem in Assam.

CMAAA 2.0 is described as a milestone in the government’s twin mission to create 1 lakh new entrepreneurs alongside 1 lakh government jobs, a strategy designed to promote inclusive growth and social stability. Representatives highlighted that such large-scale direct investment in young entrepreneurs is unprecedented in the country.

Stakeholders noted that the programme will strengthen Assam’s economy by fostering a long-term culture of entrepreneurship and self-reliance among youth. Future instalments are planned, with the government focusing on accessible funding, mentorship, and market linkages for aspiring business owners.

