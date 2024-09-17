Assam CM Downplays ADRE Paper Leak, Says Media Reports Affects Candidates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma downplayed the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 question paper leak and said that such news reports adversely affects the candidates.
Sarma said, "Some individuals are trying day and night to malign the ADRE exams. I thank them and wish them luck to go ahead with this, but they should remember that Himanta Biswa Sarma will not be affected by these malicious acts. It will be the candidates who will suffer."
"So, as a father figure, there is no way out for me but to be depressed over this. The exams were conducted successfully, and I am hopeful that the results will be good. The exams were over at 1:30 pm, while the question paper was circulated at around 2 pm. What is the value of a question paper after the exams are already over?" he asked.
The Assam CM spoke after donating blood at GMCH, saying, "I have instructed SEBA to allow candidates to take question papers home with them."
When media persons asked whether the paper leak was orchestrated by a racket, he said that it is someone among them who is behind the incident. This drives the youth away from the media, Sarma asserted.