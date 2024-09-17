ADRE 2024: Woman Among 13 Held After Paper Surfaces Online

A question paper of the recently concluded ADRE class III examination in Assam on September 15, was widely circulted on social media after which authorities took notice. The used question paper, identified by booklet number 1035034, appeared on social media at 4:15 pm on September 16— over 30 hours after the examination concluded. The paper was timestamped at 2:17 pm on September 15, indicating it was photographed after the exam ended.