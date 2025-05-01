Assam CM Drops Bombshell on Citizenship Status of MP's Children, Hints at Bigger Revelation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a sensational claim that the minor children of a Member of Parliament from Assam are “no longer citizens of India.” The remark, made via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has triggered widespread political speculation and controversy.

"I say this with full responsibility — the minor children of one Member of Parliament from Assam are no longer citizens of India. But this is just the beginning. There is much more yet to be revealed," Sarma wrote in his post.

Though the Chief Minister did not name anyone directly, the statement is widely seen as targeting Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, whom Sarma has sharply criticised in recent days over a range of issues. The veiled attack has intensified political tensions in the state ahead of the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Political observers say Sarma’s remarks appear to be part of a broader strategy to question the patriotism and political standing of opposition leaders. The Congress has yet to issue an official response, but sources within the party suggest a rebuttal is imminent.

The Chief Minister’s cryptic promise of further revelations has added fuel to the already charged political climate, with many anticipating more disclosures in the coming days.

