"Embarrassing if Tarun Gogoi’s Grandchildren Are Not Indian Citizens" – Assam CM Demands Clarity

In a series of pointed remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised several controversial issues involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, without naming him directly, including questions about citizenship, religious practices, and alleged foreign connections.

CM Sarma, addressing the media, questioned the actions and affiliations, focusing on the family of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. He asked, "Why doesn't he clarify whether he has stayed in Pakistan for 15 days or not?" and pointed out the lack of training centres for ‘Namaz’ in Assam or India, questioning how one could pray so beautifully without such resources.

Further intensifying the controversy, Sarma raised concerns about Gogoi’s wife allegedly working with money from a Pakistani NGO, implying potential ties to Pakistan. "If your wife works with money from a Pakistani NGO, is she not a Pakistani agent?" CM Sarma asked.

The Chief Minister also called on Gaurav Gogoi to clarify the citizenship status of his children, asserting, "As Chief Minister, I cannot lie. Today, I am stating that Gaurav Gogoi's two children are also not Indian citizens." He further expressed his astonishment at the possibility that the granddaughter of former CM Tarun Gogoi might not hold Indian citizenship, describing it as "embarrassing."

The chief minister also announced that on September 10, he would present proof regarding his claims. "I will provide all the details with proof," he said.

In his remarks, CM Sarma posed three specific questions, including whether Gogoi's family had ties with Pakistan, the citizenship and religion of his children, and whether his wife had received funds from Pakistan. He also stated that individuals making comments in favour of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be distanced from the public sphere.

In a final statement, CM Sarma declared that in the next 2-3 days, his government would conduct a drive to investigate how many people in Assam were using Aadhar cards without being enrolled in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

