Assam CM Extols Massive Support in Dhekiajuli Rally, Takes Potshots at Congress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the residents of Dhekiajuli for their overwhelming participation in Thursday's rally.
He emphasized the BJP’s commitment to Dhekiajuli's development and pledged to enact the proposed resolutions in the near future.
Addressing reporters, CM Sarma highlighted the unprecedented support witnessed during the rally, stating, "I have never seen such support in my political career. I am grateful to the people of Assam."
Regarding the ongoing political landscape, CM Sarma took a swipe at the Congress party, urging Rahul Gandhi to consider joining the BJP, likening the Congress to outdated currency notes.
He quipped, "Everyday people from Congress are joining BJP... Congress has become synonymous with old notes. If you go to the market with old notes nobody will not accept it. Congress has become synonymous with old notes...I am inviting him (Rahul Gandhi) because if he comes then the remaining people (of Congress) will also come to BJP. Last time he helped us by coming to Assam.”
The Chief Minister, alongside state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and UPPL chief Pramod Boro, participated in a roadshow in Udalguri during the nomination submission of Dilip Saikia, the BJP candidate for the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency.
The upcoming polls in Assam, scheduled for April 19, April 26, and May 7, will witness voting across 14 seats, with the counting of votes slated for June 4.
In the 2019 elections, BJP secured the majority with nine seats, followed by Congress with three seats and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) with one seat.