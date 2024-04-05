Assam CM Extols Massive Support in Dhekiajuli Rally, Takes Potshots at Congress

Regarding the ongoing political landscape, CM Sarma took a swipe at the Congress party, urging Rahul Gandhi to consider joining the BJP, likening the Congress to outdated currency notes.

He quipped, "Everyday people from Congress are joining BJP... Congress has become synonymous with old notes. If you go to the market with old notes nobody will not accept it. Congress has become synonymous with old notes...I am inviting him (Rahul Gandhi) because if he comes then the remaining people (of Congress) will also come to BJP. Last time he helped us by coming to Assam.”