Ration Card Holders To Avail Orunodoi Benefits In Assam: Himanta

Ration cards will reach every household in Assam and cardholders can avail benefits under the Orunodoi scheme, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.
Sarma traveled to Nagaon in Assam today where he addressed party workers as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency, Suresh Bora filed his nomination.
Speaking there, the Chief Minister said, "We will ensure ration cards reach every household. The people who have ration cards will be able to avail monetary benefits under the Orunodoi scheme."
Sarma spoke on the disbursal of funds under the 'Lakhpati Baideo' scheme saying, "We will provide Rs 10,000 assistance to the accounts of Lakhpati Baideos. The government will bear the expenses for their life and health insurances. We will extend this benefit to every family."
"We are planning for another 50,000 recruitments to government services," he said announcing plans ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
The Assam CM further said, "We have already ensured free rice for the people of the state," as he reflected on the work done.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Assam's Nalbari on April 17, Himanta informed adding, "We have to ensure Modiji is again elected as the Prime Minister. We have to strive to make a new country and a new Assam."
Himanta Biswa Sarma was accompanied by cabinet collegues including Jayanta Mallabaruah, Keshab Mahanta, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Pijush Hazarika, along with state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and others.