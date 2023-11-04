Assam CM Felicitates Uma Chetry; Gives Rs 10 Lacs Cash Reward

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated Uma Chetry, who represented Indian Women’s Cricket team and won the gold medal in the Asian Games, on Saturday.
According to sources, the chief minister gave Uma a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakhs for the contribution she made in her respective field and making the state proud.
“We are really proud of Uma Chetry and her achievements. Glad to give her a small contribution from our Govt, today. Wishing her a bright and successful career ahead,” the chief minister posted on X.
Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “Uma Chetry, the only women cricketer from Assam who secured her place in the Indian Women's Cricket team is a true source of inspiration for sports enthusiasts in our region. Extending my heartfelt appreciation to Hon'ble CM, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, for acknowledging her achievement with a contribution of ₹10 lakhs. Wishing her best wishes for future endeavours.”