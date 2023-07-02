Assam's Uma Chetry In Women's Cricket Team To Face Bangladesh

Assam's daughter Uma Chetry has finally made it to the Indian Women's National Cricket Team after being named in the squad to face Bangldesh in the upcoming series.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the squads to take on Bangladesh in the three-match T20 and ODI series to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
According to reports, Uma Chetry has been drafted to both the T20 and ODI squads that will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur.
Assam Cricket Association's (ACA) Uma Chetry is a wicket-keeper and has made the berth her own now.
Squds in full: (T20) Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.
(ODI) Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.