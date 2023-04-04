Assam CM Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Calls Him "Copy-Paste BJP CM"

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to an alleged ‘troller’ who had tried to troll him by sharing a video of him copying texts from a book while filling in details in a visitor’s book.

The troller identified as Roshan Rai termed the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a "Copy-paste BJP CM" and captioned the video with, “Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying.”

Hours later, the chief minister took to his official handle and modestly replied the troller acknowledging that he is a student of an Assamese medium school and has no hesitation in learning both the Hindi and English languages.

“I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it,” wrote the Assam chief minister in his reply.

Several people took to Twitter and lauded the chief minister for his reply.

“No issues sir, you're doing good, haters will hate. keep growing, and keep glowing,” wrote a user.

Another user said, “Solid reply by Assam CM. Hindi is not a language many people in the northeast are comfortable with, but we read, try to write the language and when someone is attempting it, may he be the chief minister or a normal person like me we should encourage, not troll.”

Similarly, an advocate by profession wrote, “That's your humbleness you replied to baseless tweets!”

Meanwhile, an user shared an old video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi where captioned, “Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard etc universities return, our famous Gandhi ji scrolling up n down his mobile n copying in the visitors book …”