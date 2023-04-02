"Don’t Lie in the Land of Kamakhya": Assam CM Hits Back at CM Kejriwal

Launching a scathing attack on Delhi chief minister and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asked him to stop lying in the land of Ma Kamakhya.

This comes after the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday during a public rally in Guwahati claimed that he had provided as many as 12 lakh jobs to unemployed youths in New Delhi in the last eight years of his tenure.

CM Sarma while addressing the media, said, “How come Delhi chief minister claim that he had provided 12 lakh jobs to unemployed youths under Delhi government, whereas, total post sanctioned under the Delhi government is around 1.5 lakh? I urged the Delhi chief minister not to lie in the land of Ma Kamakhya, as lying is generally considered a sin here.”

CM Sarma stated that there are around 1 lakh employees in Health and Education sectors under the Delhi government and another 50,000 in other departments.

“So where are the other 10.5 lakh employees?” questioned CM Sarma.

The Assam chief minister also mentioned that state government as committed has been on the verge of completing its promise to provide 1 lakh jobs. “Already I have provided 42,000 lakh jobs in my state,” added CM Sarma.

The Assam chief minister also stated that he will write to the Delhi chief minister asking him to share the breakup of the 12 lakh posts sanctioned by Delhi Government under CM Kejriwal’s regime.

“I will share my details and if necessary will also share the names of the employees working in the government departments in Assam,” CM Sarma said challenging his Delhi counterpart.

Accepting CM Kejriwal’s offer for a cup of tea, Assam chief minister sarcastically said that he will visit Delhi to see the developmental works by the AAP government.

“I have seen Delhi ‘Jhopris’ during election campaign, its worst. Our Assam is heaven in comparison to Delhi. Almost 60% of people in Delhi live in hell. There is no electricity or water facility, nothing. Assam House in Delhi is not the real Delhi. I accept his offer for a Delhi tour, but I will visit those places which Mr Kejriwal won’t take us. I will rather use Google Map to visit those places; just arrange me a facilities to visit those places. Rest I will manage of my own,” said the chief minister of Assam.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also dared his Delhi counterpart to answer his queries within next 10 days in writing.