Assam CM Hails BJP Membership Surge: Over 40 Lakh Enrolled

The Assam unit of the BJP has reported an overwhelming response to its membership drive, which commenced on September 3.
With over 40 lakh enrollments across the state, a significant increase has been witnessed from the just over 18 lakh members recorded in 2019.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated this historic achievement on social media, expressing gratitude to the BJP's Assam General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das, state President and MLA Bhabesh Kalita, and all party workers for their dedication.
Taking to X, he wrote,”With 40 lakh members, #BJPSadasyata2024 crosses a historic milestone in Assam.This reflects the people’s support for our uncompromising approach to Vikas & Virasa.”
He highlighted that within just nine days of the campaign, the state unit had already enrolled 20,43,796 members, surpassing the total membership from the previous enrollment period in 2019.
Earlier on September 13, the Chief Minister state, "The Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, has successfully crossed our initial target of 18 lakh members". He further noted that within the first week, approximately 13 lakh people had joined the party.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had officially launched the membership drive on September 2.