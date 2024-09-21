Hundreds Join BJP as Sonowal Leads Membership Campaign in Assam's North Bank

"We have become members of the party to serve our motherland. We must strive forward and strengthen our society. A strong society will lead us to a strong country. As able sons and daughters of Asomi Aai, we must perform our duties with utmost commitment. When our dynamic leader Narendra Modi ji became Prime Minister in 2014, the roadmap to the service of the nation was shown when Modi ji presented himself as the 'Pradhan Sewak' of the country. This is a roadmap that we must embrace while working towards building our *Atmanirbhar Bharat*. We must take everyone along, win everyone's trust and love, and pay respect to everyone as we join hands in this journey to build a new Bharat," he added.