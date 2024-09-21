Hundreds Join BJP as Sonowal Leads Membership Campaign in Assam's North Bank

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, addressed a series of meetings in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts as part of the BJP's ongoing membership drive, which saw a surge in participation on Friday. The senior BJP leader led the campaign in the North Bank region, where hundreds of people joined the party during the daylong event.
Sonowal urged people to follow the path of 'Sewa' (service) for society and the nation, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision when he referred to himself as the 'Pradhan Sewak' of India in 2014.
Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said, "The membership drive of our party, BJP, is a moment of celebration for all of us."
"We have become members of the party to serve our motherland. We must strive forward and strengthen our society. A strong society will lead us to a strong country. As able sons and daughters of Asomi Aai, we must perform our duties with utmost commitment. When our dynamic leader Narendra Modi ji became Prime Minister in 2014, the roadmap to the service of the nation was shown when Modi ji presented himself as the 'Pradhan Sewak' of the country. This is a roadmap that we must embrace while working towards building our *Atmanirbhar Bharat*. We must take everyone along, win everyone's trust and love, and pay respect to everyone as we join hands in this journey to build a new Bharat," he added.
The Union Minister praised the Modi government for its commitment to "building a new, strong, better India" through inclusive development and welfare schemes.
"We have all witnessed how the government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, has worked for the holistic welfare of society and development of the country. All sections of society have benefitted from the schemes rolled out by the Modi government. Together with the state and central government, the BJP-led NDA government shall continue on this path for the all-round development of society and to work towards realising the vision of Modiji's *Viksit Bharat*. One decade of development under the Modi government has proven how the BJP remains committed to delivering their promises," Sonowal said.
Sonowal's campaign began with a meeting at Tokobari in Sisiborgaon, Dhemaji district. He later addressed gatherings at Thekeraguri, Chauldhowa, Nakadam, and Khelmati Naamghar in North Lakhimpur before concluding the day at Ranganadi LAC under Naoboicha GP in Lakhimpur district.
Speaking further, Sonowal criticized the previous governments for neglecting Assam and the northeastern region, stating that the BJP-led government had transformed the region's development.
"The people of Assam and the northeast were always left unattended by previous regimes. Such apathy and years of neglect have become a thing of the past under Modiji. This changed completely when the BJP-led government won the popular mandate to work for the benefit of the people and to build a strong, developed country. This part of Assam, the northern bank of Brahmaputra, remained eluded by the previous governments from doing anything constructive or productive for the benefit of the people," he said.
He highlighted the significant progress made in infrastructure, financial inclusion, and youth empowerment under the BJP's governance.
"Today, we have well-developed roads, people are part of the country's financial system, ensuring inclusive financial development, the newer and better roads, bridges, and better means of communication, as well as enabling the youth and Nari Shakti to realise their true potential by becoming entrepreneurs. We have more to do to make our country the best country in this world," Sonowal concluded.