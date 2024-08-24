Assam CM Highlights Border Infiltration Trends, Claims Hindus Aren’t Crossing Into India

Sarma criticized the tendency to blame Hindus for border issues, emphasizing that recent arrests involved Muslims attempting to enter India, not Hindus.

He noted, “Today, I tweeted about the arrest of two Bangladeshi Muslims in Karimganj, who were subsequently pushed back. There is a misconception that only Hindus are involved in such issues. In reality, Hindus in Bangladesh are not seeking to enter India; they are requesting our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge the Bangladeshi government to ensure their safety.”