Two Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended In Assam; Deported Back

Assam Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals at the Badarpur railway station on Friday night.
The individuals were identified as Masum Khan (36), from Modelganj Police Station area in Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar (15), hailing from Dhaka in Bangladesh.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the duo entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were on their way to Bangalore when they were intercepted by Assam Police.
After detaining them, the police coordinated with the Border Security Force (BSF) and successfully escorted them back across the border last night.
Notably, there has been an influx of Bangladeshi refugees into Assam following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power. Massive protests which dismantled the government, led to a political crisis in Bangladesh, forcing many to seek refuge across the border, mainly India.
Earlier this month, Assam Police apprehended three such Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India from the Tripura side. The individuals, identified as MD Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam, and MD Sarwar, were later pushed back to Bangladesh.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the report on X, stating that the three, who were seeking labor work in Chennai, had crossed the border illegally.