Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Ranked 17th Most Powerful Indian by IE-100

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has bagged 17th rank among the most powerful Indians in the list of 100 most powerful leaders conducted by The Indian Express.

It is to be mentioned that Sarma is the only person from Assam who has made it to the list. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bagged the number 1 position. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the second position.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in the third position while Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was ranked fourth and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the fifth position.

Last year, CM Sarma was ranked 32 among the most powerful Indians in the list of 100 most powerful leaders conducted by The Indian Express.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 15th Chief Minister of Assam. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 10, 2021, succeeding his colleague Sarbananda Sonowal. The State’s Chief Minister played a key role in establishing the state on the path of progress and prosperity.