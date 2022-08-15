Assam CM Hoists National Flag, Offers Tributes to Martyrs on I-Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the national flag at the Vaterinary College Field in Guwahati’s Khanapara on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on Monday.

Prior to this, the chief minister paid floral tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives while fighting for the nation at the Shraddhanjali Kanan in Guwahati.

CM Sarma thanked all people of Assam to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign successful.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma greeted the nation early this morning on the occasion of Independence Day.

Taking to twitter, he wrote, “My heartiest greetings to citizens on #IndependenceDay2022. As we celebrate the spirit of Indianness and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, I take this opportunity to salute the valour of those who got us our independence. I also rejoice the great strides we’ve made in last 75 years.”