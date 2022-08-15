PM Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort, Addresses Nation on I-Day

On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday.

Ahead of his address, Modi arrived at Rajghat to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi also inspected the Guard of Honour which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

On his arrival in the Red Fort, he was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister.