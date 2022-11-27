Assam CM Holds Two Separate Meetings with Officials

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held two separate meetings with officials on Sunday in connection to artificial flood-free Guwahati and recruitment of Grade III and IV employees.

Few minutes of downpour leads to waterlogging and artificial flood in several parts of Guwahati which impacts the life of commuters.

So, in order to make Guwahati free from artificial floods, CM Sarma held a meeting with Central agencies and stakeholders to take necessary steps such as cleaning & de-siltation of the entire network of drains.”

In a separate meeting, CM Sarma discussed about the recruitment process of Grade III and IV employees with the senior officials of the State Level Recruitment Commission.

He directed the officials to conduct the recruitment process in a fair and transparent manner.