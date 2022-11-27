PT Usha Set to Become First Woman President of IOA Unopposed

The legendary sprinter PT Usha is all set to become the first woman President of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as she was the lone candidate who filed nomination for the new committee of the association.

PT Usha filed her nomination for the top post on Sunday along with 14 others from her team for various posts.

The deadline to file nomination for IOA elections ended on Sunday.

The 58-year-old athlete is a multiple Asian Games gold medalist and a fourth-place finisher in 1984 Olympics 400m hurdles final.

According to reports, Returning Officer Umesh Sinha did not receive any nominations for the top post except for 24 candidates who filed for various posts on Sunday.

The IOA Election will be held on December 10.