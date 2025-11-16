Assam CM in London Today to Hold Talks on Bringing Brindabani Bastra Home

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in London today to hold discussions regarding the Brindabani Bastra.

A 16th-century woven sacred textile, created under the guidance of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, which depicts the childhood stories of Shri Krishna.

Known as the ‘Brindabani Bastra’, it was taken from Assam by the British and has been preserved at London’s museum.

Discussions with the relevant authorities in England have already outlined plans to transport the Bastra to Guwahati.

A special museum will be made in Guwahati to display the ‘Bastra’ to the public.The Chief Minister has also confirmed that land has been allocated for this purpose.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the London museum authorities and the Assam government is expected to be signed today, formalizing the arrangements.

The Jindal Group will construct a museum in Assam within the next two years to house the textiles.

Other parts of the Brindabani Bastra are preserved at museums in Paris and London.

