“Assam Govt Prepares to Bring Back ‘Brindabani Bastra’ in 2027”: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government is making renewed efforts to bring back the historic 'Brindabani Bastra', the 16th-century textile created by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, which is currently housed at the British Museum and other European institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, CM Sarma stated that recently, the Assam government received a letter from the British Museum stating that, subject to certain conditions, arrangements will be made to send the textile to Assam for a period of 18 months.

“The 'Brindabani Bastra', created by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, has travelled from Assam through Tibet to London, France and several other places. This priceless textile, which depicts the Dashavatars of Lord Krishna, is currently housed at the British Museum and other European institutions,” the Chief Minister said.

He added, “In the past, we had tried to bring it back on loan. Now, after many decades, we are again making efforts to bring back the textile. There are certain requirements to be fulfilled, and we are progressing step by step.”

Highlighting recent progress, the Chief Minister stated, “This year itself, JSW will help us showcase a digital experience of the Vastra at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, allowing people here to view what is displayed in the British Museum. The British Museum has conveyed that if we create a state-of-the-art facility meeting international environmental standards, they will consider lending the original textile for 18 months in 2027.”

To meet this requirement, the government has already allotted one bigha of land at the Sericulture Department farm in Khanapara for constructing a dedicated museum. “JSW has assured us that they will build it as part of their CSR activity and gift it to the state,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Expressing optimism, he concluded, “Work has already begun, and I am hopeful that by 2027 we will be able to bring the Brindabani Vastra back to Assam, at least as a loan. This is indeed significant progress.”