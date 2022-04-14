Assam CM Inaugurates Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani at Latasil playground. The chief minister inaugurated the Bihu by hoisting a flag.

The chief minister also extended Bihu greetings to the people of Assam.

Greeting the people on the occasion of Rongali Bihu, the chief minister said, “Rongali Bihu is the life of Assamese. Bihu carries our national heritage. I urge the people of Assam to live with unity and harmony.”

“We will move forward by keeping behind the divisions in mind. We will work for the good of the nation avoiding petty interests. We will have to keep in tact the traditions of Bihu,” said CM Sarma.

CM Sarma further stated that the traditions of Rongali Bihu must be carried out in future too.

The sound of dhol and pepa - a traditional musical instrument - is in the air in Assam as the state is ready to celebrate its biggest festival, Rongali Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year, starting from tomorrow.

The Bihu celebrations in the last two years have been a muted affair due to the pandemic. This time, however, the government has allowed celebrations without any restriction.

The state government has also given ' Bihu financial aid' to the Bihu organisers- a grant of ₹ 1.50 lakh to each of the Bihu committees that are over 10 years old.

The big-budget Bihu committees, with a budget of ₹ 20 to 40 lakh are also back. The price rise has led to the increase in the budget.

