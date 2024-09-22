Assam CM Inaugurates Martyr's Memorial Park In Dhekiajuli

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the Convention Centre at the newly constructed Martyr's Memorial Park in Dhekiajuli.
During the ceremony, CM Sarma also unveiled statues of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Quit India Movement of 1942.
The Assam government had allocated Rs. 11.94 crore in the 2020-21 budget for the construction of the park and convention centre, aimed at preserving the memory of these martyrs whose bravery continues to inspire. The project, initiated on October 12, 2020, is now open to the public as a space dedicated to honouring the heroism of the past and encouraging future generations to draw inspiration from it.
The event was organized by the Cultural Affairs Department with the cooperation of the Sonitpur District Administration. Speaking at the occasion, CM Sarma highlighted the significant role of the undivided Darrang District in India's freedom struggle. He emphasized the brave contributions of the people of Darrang during key movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and the Quit India Movement of 1942, calling them exemplary acts of nationalism and sacrifice.
Paying tribute to the martyrs, CM Sarma assured that their sacrifices would never be forgotten. He also pointed to the current government’s efforts to rediscover and honour Assam's historical legacy, including renaming roads in Dhekiajuli after martyrs, establishing the Convention Centre, and unveiling the statues as part of a broader vision to highlight the region’s hidden history.
CM Sarma also mentioned key initiatives such as the celebration of Lachit Borphukan’s 400th birth anniversary, the proposed Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur, the installation of a Lachit Borphukan statue in Jorhat, and the transformation of Jorhat Central Jail into a Freedom Movement Park, all aimed at promoting Assam’s historical relevance on a global stage.
"The sequel of incidents where the freedom fighters from Dhekiajuli took part in their bid to root out the foreign powers from the land and the consequent high handedness of the British Administration in India perpetrated on them were not highlighted as much as they should have been. As a result, the young generation of the country is deprived of the much desired information of the role and dedication of the freedom fighters," the Assam Chief Minister said.
The Chief Minister directed Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora to take steps towards producing a film on Dhekiajuli's contributions to India's independence. He also asked Dhekiajuli College to undertake research on the events of September 20, 1942, and their impact.
In addition, CM Sarma announced that Dhekiajuli would be upgraded to sub-district status on October 2.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, MLAs Ganesh Limbu, Prithviraj Rabha, Krishna Kamal Tanti, and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration.