Assam CM Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 110.75 Cr in Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his one-day visit to Jorhat, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple landmark projects valued at Rs 110.75 crore. Among the key announcements was the construction of a Rs 180-crore Freedom Struggle Memorial Museum at Jorhat Central Jail.

Comparing the project to the historic Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Chief Minister emphasized that the jail, which housed several freedom fighters, would also include a Freedom Fighter Park to honor their sacrifices.

“Jorhat Central Jail stands as a symbol of unwavering patriotism. This Rs 180-crore museum will ensure that the stories of our brave hearts are preserved for future generations,” Sarma stated. The project is expected to be completed by January 2026.

Key Infrastructure Projects Inaugurated

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a Rs 78.27-crore railway flyover at Kamarbandha Road. The 581-metre-long flyover aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the region. He further announced plans for the construction of two additional flyovers at Bhogdoi and Cinnamara, expected to commence by early 2026, provided all proceedings go smoothly.

Assam’s Second Fully Automated Vehicle Testing Centre

A significant step towards digitizing vehicle fitness assessments was marked by the launch of the state’s second fully automated vehicle testing centre. The facility is designed to eliminate corruption and streamline vehicle testing through complete automation.

“With 100% automation, this centre ensures hassle-free vehicle testing for the people,” the Chief Minister said.

Cinnamara Convention Centre Inaugurated

The Chinnamara Convention Centre, built at a cost of Rs 19.98 crore, was also inaugurated. Spanning 3,118 square metres, the centre features a 120-seater conference hall, an executive lounge, a media conference room, and suite cabins.

“This venue will serve as a hub for major government and public events in Jorhat,” Sarma remarked. To mark the occasion, he also planted a neem sapling on the premises.

Assam’s Own Satellite Project in Progress

Speaking on the state’s satellite project, Sarma revealed that discussions with ISRO scientists had already taken place in Guwahati, with plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by 2025.

“This satellite will revolutionize disaster management, agricultural monitoring, and infrastructure tracking. Soon, officials will not need to conduct field visits—everything will be visible in real time from our control room in Guwahati,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing road construction projects in Titabor and other parts of Jorhat.

“Jorhat is witnessing rapid transformation. From road networks to high-tech governance, we are committed to making Assam a model state in development and transparency,” he concluded.