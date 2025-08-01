Assam CM Inaugurates Rs 52.25 Cr Kamrup Judicial Court Complex in Amingaon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Kamrup District Judicial Court Complex at Amingaon, built at a cost of Rs 52.25 crore.

The state-of-the-art complex houses a total of 15 modern courtrooms under one roof and comes equipped with advanced digital and ICT-enabled services. With provisions for integrated facilities and modern amenities, the judicial complex promises to streamline the delivery of justice and ensure faster resolution of cases for the general public.

“The new court complex at Amingaon stands as a symbol of our commitment to ensuring access to justice through robust infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said at the inauguration ceremony. “This is not just a building, but a system designed to ensure that justice is timely, efficient, and accessible.”

The Chief Minister also informed that on September 8, the government will lay the foundation stone for the much-anticipated Kurua-Narengi connecting bridge, further boosting regional connectivity.

The inaugural event was graced by Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Gauhati High Court, Law Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass, and several sitting judges and senior officials from the judiciary and administration.

The new court complex is seen as a landmark development for the Kamrup district, consolidating various judicial functions into one integrated space. It is expected to enhance transparency, efficiency, and public access to legal proceedings—core pillars of a functional democracy.