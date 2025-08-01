Is Guwahati Ready to Maintain What It Builds? The Riverfront Tells a Story

The Brahmaputra Riverfront at Panbazar, one of Guwahati’s most scenic and ambitious urban beautification projects, is now at the centre of growing public concern—not for its design or scale, but for the lack of civic sense among citizens visiting the site.

In a disturbing visual contrast to the aesthetic vision of the project, piles of garbage and plastic waste have been spotted littered across the riverbanks, particularly in areas frequented by families and tourists. What was envisioned as a clean, modern, and heritage-rich urban promenade now risks turning into yet another neglected public space due to irresponsible public behaviour.

“It's disgraceful to witness how some people treat such a beautiful, family-friendly location,” said a local visitor. “We admire the structure but fail to respect the space. Is it our mindset or our upbringing that needs reform?”

This development has sparked a wider conversation about civic responsibility in urban Assam, especially as government efforts to upgrade public infrastructure are often undermined by citizen apathy.

The Vision Behind the Project

Following its successful completion of Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre (MBRHC) at Panbazar, the Government of Assam launched an expansive plan to develop the entire south bank riverfront, stretching from the MBRHC to the Guwahati Ropeway’s south terminal, in a phased manner.

As part of this project, the erstwhile residence of the Commissioner of Police—located adjacent to the MBRHC—was taken over and integrated into the riverfront development. Groundwork for this integration began on December 29, 2022.

The riverfront, after months of transformation, was formally inaugurated on January 20, 2024 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Since then, the site has become a popular evening and weekend spot for locals and tourists alike.

A Question of Mindset, Not Just Maintenance

While the Assam government has poured significant investment and intent into beautifying Guwahati’s riverbank, the challenge now lies not in engineering, but in attitude.

Despite the presence of dustbins and regular cleaning drives, litter continues to accumulate—especially around seating areas and open lawns. Social media users and community observers are increasingly calling for greater awareness campaigns, stricter fines for littering, and school-level sensitization programs on civic behaviour.

The Road Ahead

As the state gears up to expand the Brahmaputra Riverfront further in future phases, the success of the project will depend not just on architectural marvels or political will—but on whether citizens rise to the occasion and match infrastructure with responsibility.

If spaces like the Panbazar riverfront are to thrive as heritage assets, collective civic pride must replace passive neglect.

