Assam CM Inaugurates Rs 5.75 Cr Waste Compost Plant in Lakhimpur

It may be mentioned that CM Sarma is on a four-day tour to five districts Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Bishwanath, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. During his visit to Lakhimpur, the Assam Chief Minister visited the Urban Forest and Urban Retreat Zone to review the implementation plan and provide guidance for this 5.5-acre urban forest that will feature indigenous trees, public amenities and recreational facilities.

CM Sarma also visited the under-construction ISBT in Lakhimpur and construction site of the Lakhimpur Stadium. He assessed the progress of the work and provided essential instructions.