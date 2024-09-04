Assam CM Inaugurates Rs 5.75 Cr Waste Compost Plant in Lakhimpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially inaugurated the MRF and Waste to Compost Plant in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.
This plant aims at transforming North Lakhimpur city into a clean and garbage-free area.
Built for Rs 5.75 crore, this facility constructed under the North Lakhimpur Municipal Corporation will enable the scientific disposal of waste. The plant has a daily capacity of 100 MT and will efficiently process and recycle waste, converting organic material into compost for agricultural use.
It may be mentioned that CM Sarma is on a four-day tour to five districts Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Bishwanath, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. During his visit to Lakhimpur, the Assam Chief Minister visited the Urban Forest and Urban Retreat Zone to review the implementation plan and provide guidance for this 5.5-acre urban forest that will feature indigenous trees, public amenities and recreational facilities.
CM Sarma also visited the under-construction ISBT in Lakhimpur and construction site of the Lakhimpur Stadium. He assessed the progress of the work and provided essential instructions.