No Govt Meals During Lakhimpur Cabinet Meeting, Focus on Development: Assam CM

During a Facebook Live session on Saturday night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for an upcoming Cabinet meeting in Lakhimpur on September 4.
He stated, “Ministers won’t dine at government expense; if needed, they’ll go to BJP workers' homes. Our primary focus during the meeting will be on developing Lakhimpur and its people.”
Sarma also revealed that on September 5, he will visit Dibrugarh, where a new Chief Minister’s office will be established. “The CM office in Dibrugarh will operate four days a month and will serve North and Upper Assam,” he added.
The Chief Minister highlighted recent legislative achievements, describing two bills passed during the Autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly as historic. He further announced that the next Assembly session will introduce several new bills, including measures against "love jihad" and protections for tribal land in Assam.